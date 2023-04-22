Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Marche
  4. Fermo
  5. Sant Elpidio a Mare
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
6 room apartment in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
6 room apartment
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
6 Number of rooms 90 m²
Price on request
Apartment on the 1st floor under way internally reviewing Two bath rooms day balconies area …
4 room apartment in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
4 room apartment
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
4 Number of rooms 80 m²
Price on request
Apartment built in 2002 on the 2nd floor with a living area with kitchenette, two bedrooms, …
9 room apartment in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
9 room apartment
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
12 Number of rooms 330 m²
Price on request
Apartment on the third floor (broken down into two apartments) with no elevator, panoramic p…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir