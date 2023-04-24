Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Veneto
  4. Verona
  5. Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy
6 Number of rooms 800 m²
€ 2,200,000
VB-090316-2. Дом в Италии - Сан-Джорджо-ди-ВальполичеллаВилла 800 кв.м. на двух уровнях. При…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir