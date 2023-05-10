Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. Imperia
  5. Sanremo

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Sanremo, Italy

14 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 347 m²
€ 2,100,000
House in Sanremo, Italy
House
Sanremo, Italy
Area 3 m²
€ 550,000
Villa Villa in Sanremo, Italy
Villa Villa
Sanremo, Italy
€ 2,178,000
Apartment in Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Area 2 m²
€ 350,000
Apartment in Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Area 2 m²
€ 350,000
Apartment in Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Area 1 m²
€ 290,000
Apartment in Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Area 1 m²
€ 215,000
Apartment in Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Area 2 m²
€ 198,000
Apartment in Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Area 1 m²
€ 185,000
Villa 5 room villa in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 742 m²
€ 2,000,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
€ 510,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
€ 109,000
1 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
€ 85,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir