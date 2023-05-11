Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. Imperia
  5. Sanremo
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Sanremo, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Apartment in Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Area 2 m²
€ 350,000
Apartment in Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Area 2 m²
€ 350,000
Apartment in Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Area 1 m²
€ 290,000
Apartment in Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Area 1 m²
€ 215,000
Apartment in Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Area 2 m²
€ 198,000
Apartment in Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Area 1 m²
€ 185,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
€ 510,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
€ 109,000
1 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
€ 85,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir