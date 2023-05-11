Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in San Siro, Italy

6 properties total found
2 room apartment in San Siro, Italy
2 room apartment
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 135,000
5 room apartment in San Siro, Italy
5 room apartment
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
€ 760,000
2 room apartment in San Siro, Italy
2 room apartment
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
€ 215,000
2 room apartment in Rezzonico, Italy
2 room apartment
Rezzonico, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
€ 310,000
2 room apartment in Rezzonico, Italy
2 room apartment
Rezzonico, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
€ 495,000
3 room apartment in San Siro, Italy
3 room apartment
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€ 260,000

Properties features in San Siro, Italy

