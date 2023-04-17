Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Veneto
  4. San Martino di Lupari
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in San Martino di Lupari, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
20 Number of rooms 15 bath 1 100 m²
Price on request
Magnificent villa on the shores of Lake Garda. Located in a sunny, picturesque place at the …
Villa Villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa Villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
600 m²
Price on request
The estate consists of an elegant villa in the Liberty style built at the beginning of the t…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
7 bath 800 m²
Price on request
For connoisseurs of true luxury, we offer an old villa surrounded by a century-old park, mor…
Villa 4 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
6 Number of rooms 350 m²
Price on request
We offer for sale a villa located on the first line of the lake in Bardolino.Two-story build…
Villa 3 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 270 m²
Price on request
We offer for sale a chic villa with a private pier and a buoy for a motorcade.Living area of…
Villa 3 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 206 m²
€ 450,000
Part of the semi-detached villa in the new luxury residential complex, located 800 meters fr…
Villa 3 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 450,000
Two and one-apartment villas, of various sizes, are located 700 meters from the beach in Lid…
Villa 3 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 450 m²
€ 210,000
A built villa in a cottage village located opposite Laguna. The building is almost finished…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir