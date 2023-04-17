Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Veneto
  4. San Martino di Lupari

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in San Martino di Lupari, Italy

5 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
20 Number of rooms 15 bath 1 100 m²
Price on request
Magnificent villa on the shores of Lake Garda. Located in a sunny, picturesque place at the …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
7 bath 800 m²
Price on request
For connoisseurs of true luxury, we offer an old villa surrounded by a century-old park, mor…
Villa 4 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
6 Number of rooms 350 m²
Price on request
We offer for sale a villa located on the first line of the lake in Bardolino.Two-story build…
2 room apartmentin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
2 room apartment
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 270,000
Three-room apartments in a new residence located in a pine grove a few meters from the seash…
2 room apartmentin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
2 room apartment
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 230,000
Comfortable immobilized apartments in the new tourist residence in Ezolo (Venice Riviera). …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir