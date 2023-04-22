Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Veneto
  4. San Martino di Lupari

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in San Martino di Lupari, Italy

1 property total found
2 room apartment in San Martino di Lupari, Italy
2 room apartment
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 278,000
Three-room apartments of various layouts in the Pesquiera del Garda.Living room with a tea k…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir