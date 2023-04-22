Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Veneto
  4. San Martino di Lupari
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in San Martino di Lupari, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment in San Martino di Lupari, Italy
1 room apartment
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 145,000
One-bedroom furnished apartments in a residence with a swimming pool in Brenzona. The house …
2 room apartment in San Martino di Lupari, Italy
2 room apartment
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 278,000
Three-room apartments of various layouts in the Pesquiera del Garda.Living room with a tea k…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir