  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Veneto
  4. San Martino di Lupari

Residential properties for sale in San Martino di Lupari, Italy

19 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
20 Number of rooms 15 bath 1 100 m²
Price on request
Magnificent villa on the shores of Lake Garda. Located in a sunny, picturesque place at the …
2 room apartmentin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
2 room apartment
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
Price on request
Apartments in a residence under construction in Bardolino, located in a cozy residential are…
Villa Villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa Villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
600 m²
Price on request
The estate consists of an elegant villa in the Liberty style built at the beginning of the t…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
7 bath 800 m²
Price on request
For connoisseurs of true luxury, we offer an old villa surrounded by a century-old park, mor…
Villa 4 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
6 Number of rooms 350 m²
Price on request
We offer for sale a villa located on the first line of the lake in Bardolino.Two-story build…
Villa 3 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 270 m²
Price on request
We offer for sale a chic villa with a private pier and a buoy for a motorcade.Living area of…
1 room apartmentin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
1 room apartment
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 145,000
One-bedroom furnished apartments in a residence with a swimming pool in Brenzona. The house …
2 room apartmentin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
2 room apartment
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 278,000
Three-room apartments of various layouts in the Pesquiera del Garda.Living room with a tea k…
2 room apartmentin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
2 room apartment
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 295,000
Apartment in a new residence located a few meters from the center. Area 70 sq.m. Large sunny…
Villa 3 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 206 m²
€ 450,000
Part of the semi-detached villa in the new luxury residential complex, located 800 meters fr…
2 room apartmentin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
2 room apartment
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 270,000
Three-room apartments in a new residence located in a pine grove a few meters from the seash…
2 room apartmentin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
2 room apartment
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 230,000
Comfortable immobilized apartments in the new tourist residence in Ezolo (Venice Riviera). …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 330 m²
€ 560,000
Spacious townhouse with panoramic lake views in Malchezin.Living area 330 sq.m. The main ent…
3 room townhousein San Martino di Lupari, Italy
3 room townhouse
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 206 m²
€ 330,000
Townhouse in a tourist residence with a swimming pool located 50 meters from the sea. Area …
2 room housein San Martino di Lupari, Italy
2 room house
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 400,000
For those who are not indifferent to the charm of ancient cities, we offer a townhouse in th…
2 room apartmentin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
2 room apartment
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 200,000
Fully furnished apartment in a chic tourist residence located between Peskiera and Sirmione.…
Villa 3 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 450,000
Two and one-apartment villas, of various sizes, are located 700 meters from the beach in Lid…
Villa 3 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 450 m²
€ 210,000
A built villa in a cottage village located opposite Laguna. The building is almost finished…
Housein San Martino di Lupari, Italy
House
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
€ 320,000
A new residence located on the picturesque hills between Verona (35 km) and Lake Garda (3.5 …
