Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Arezzo
  5. San Giovanni Valdarno

Residential properties for sale in San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 135 m²
€ 470,000
LH-2Q79. Апартаменты с видом на море в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВсего в 150 метрах от пляжей…
Villa 4 room villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 2,700,000
In the most prestigious place on Lake Garda - inside the fortress walls in Sirmione, a villa…
2 room apartment in Ponte, Italy
2 room apartment
Ponte, Italy
3 Number of rooms 72 m²
€ 210,000
PL-PR_A35. Продаются квартиры с изумительным видом на озеро в живописном поселке ЛавеноВ бла…
Villa 2 room villa in Carlazzo, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Carlazzo, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 175 m²
€ 749,000
This is a newly built villa equipped with all modern technological services; the villa consi…
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
1 400 m²
Price on request
Building plot in a panoramic position at the suburb of the country, with the possibility of …
3 room apartment in Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 170 m²
€ 390,000
GH-PV004508. Просторные апартаменты с террасойСояно дель Лаго, в центре прекрасного городка …
Villa 2 room villa in Oliveto, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Oliveto, Italy
3 Number of rooms 157 m²
€ 490,000
KK- 6V13. Вилла с видом на море в Лигурии, Империя, Италия.Вилла с видом на море в Лигурии, …
Villa 9 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms 300 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1149 (I) Property name: Casa Fellini Location: In country Town/Cit…
9 room apartment in Terni, Italy
9 room apartment
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms 300 m²
Price on request
Apartment in historic center to the 2 ° floor and mansard roof and floor rebuilt Garden and …
2 room apartment in Terni, Italy
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 80,000
GM-CAS-SD2. Квартира в историческом центре средневекового города КастельсардоТрехкомнатная к…
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms 420 m²
€ 2,580,000
LD-1387. Роскошная вилла во ФлоренцииСтаринный тосканский дом в очень панорамном месте , на …
2 room apartment in Bagno di Romagna, Italy
2 room apartment
Bagno di Romagna, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 199,000
Romagnacase offers a residential property in the characteristic landscape of the Savio valle…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir