Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Tuscany
Arezzo
San Giovanni Valdarno
Residential properties for sale in San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
5 Number of rooms
135 m²
€ 470,000
LH-2Q79. Апартаменты с видом на море в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВсего в 150 метрах от пляжей…
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
230 m²
€ 2,700,000
In the most prestigious place on Lake Garda - inside the fortress walls in Sirmione, a villa…
2 room apartment
Ponte, Italy
3 Number of rooms
72 m²
€ 210,000
PL-PR_A35. Продаются квартиры с изумительным видом на озеро в живописном поселке ЛавеноВ бла…
Villa 2 room villa
Carlazzo, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
175 m²
€ 749,000
This is a newly built villa equipped with all modern technological services; the villa consi…
House
Terni, Italy
1 400 m²
Price on request
Building plot in a panoramic position at the suburb of the country, with the possibility of …
3 room apartment
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
€ 390,000
GH-PV004508. Просторные апартаменты с террасойСояно дель Лаго, в центре прекрасного городка …
Villa 2 room villa
Oliveto, Italy
3 Number of rooms
157 m²
€ 490,000
KK- 6V13. Вилла с видом на море в Лигурии, Империя, Италия.Вилла с видом на море в Лигурии, …
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms
300 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1149 (I) Property name: Casa Fellini Location: In country Town/Cit…
9 room apartment
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms
300 m²
Price on request
Apartment in historic center to the 2 ° floor and mansard roof and floor rebuilt Garden and …
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 80,000
GM-CAS-SD2. Квартира в историческом центре средневекового города КастельсардоТрехкомнатная к…
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
420 m²
€ 2,580,000
LD-1387. Роскошная вилла во ФлоренцииСтаринный тосканский дом в очень панорамном месте , на …
2 room apartment
Bagno di Romagna, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 199,000
Romagnacase offers a residential property in the characteristic landscape of the Savio valle…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map