  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Marche
  4. Ascoli Piceno
  5. San Benedetto del Tronto
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

5 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
16 Number of rooms 500 m²
Price on request
Villa with open sea view park of 2,000 square meters construction 70s Quality finishes Possi…
Villa 5 room villain San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
6 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 3,000,000
BG-ABIV5601U . Роскошная вилла в средиземноморском стиле, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-TронтоРоскошная…
Villa 4 room villain San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
BG-AH08U . Эксклюзивная и роскошная вилла, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоЭксклюзивный и роскошный…
Villa 4 room villain San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,650,000
BG-V5602U. Вилла на первой линии в Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоСемейный дом, расположен на перв…
Villa 2 room villain San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
3 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 275,000
EC-181219-5. Вилла в городе КолоннеллаВилла в городе Колоннелла всего в пяти минутах от пляж…
