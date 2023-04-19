Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Salten-Schlern - Salto-Sciliar, Italy

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 111 m²
€ 484,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
3 room apartmentin Imperia, Italy
3 room apartment
Imperia, Italy
4 Number of rooms 190 m²
€ 275,000
LH-6Q18. Исторические апартаменты рядом с морем в Империи, Лигурия, ИталияВ центральной част…
3 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
3 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
Price on request
90 sqm apartment on the first floor with lift comprising bedroom bathroom living room large …
2 room apartmentin Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 349,000
In a context surrounded by greenery with a tennis court and swimming pool in a privileged po…
3 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
3 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms 50 m²
Price on request
Renovated apartment on the 4th floor with elevator living area with kitchenette bathroom dou…
Villa 2 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
75 m² Number of floors 2
€ 238,706
La Rosa Dei Venti A few kilometers from the center of Zambrone and clos…
2 room housein Pescara, Italy
2 room house
Pescara, Italy
190 m²
€ 239,233
The beautiful house is located in Pineto, Abruzzo. 1.7 km from the sandy beach. The villa ha…
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
2 200 m²
Price on request
Housing development consists of three lots from 700 to 1,500 square meters Massing total 3,8…
Villa 5 room villain Terni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 700 m²
€ 2,200,000
VB-14657. Красивая современная вилла на озере Маджоре в МонваллеКрасивая современная вилла н…
Villa Villa 5 bathroomsin Rosarno, Italy
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms
Rosarno, Italy
5 bath 400 m²
€ 1,740,567
Luxurious villa in Capo Vatican With stunning views, quality finishes, …
Villa 4 room villain Cisano sul Neva, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cisano sul Neva, Italy
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 2,900,000
AS-170215 . Эксклюзивная вилла в стиле “рустико"Эксклюзивная вилла в стиле “рустико" в вел…
Villa 6 room villain Roma Capitale, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
1 000 m²
€ 2,572,886
 

