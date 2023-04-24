Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
  5. Salo
  6. Villas

Lakefront Villas for sale in Salo, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Salo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
630 m²
€ 11,000,000
The exclusive villa is located on the shores of Lake Garda, in Limone sul Garda, Lombardy. I…
Villa 5 room villa in Salo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
300 m²
€ 300,000
The exclusive villa is under construction with panoramic views of Lake Garda located in Salo…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir