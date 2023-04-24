Villas for sale in Salo, Italy

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa
Villa 9 room villa in Salo, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Salo, Italy
18 Number of rooms 5 bath 750 m²
€ 3,600,000
This magnificent property is located in a panoramic area of Salò, immersed in the beautiful …
Villa 2 room villa in Cunettone, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cunettone, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 700,000
In a panoramic area on the hills surrounding Salò, with a 360° panorama of the Gulf, we offe…
Villa 4 room villa in Salo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Salo, Italy
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m²
€ 900,000
Detached villa in a very quiet and with views overlooking the hills, not far from the histor…
Villa 9 room villa in Salo, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Salo, Italy
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 1 035 m²
€ 2,000,000
In Salò, in the beautiful Riviera dei Limoni, we find this magnificent Villa with panoramic …
Villa Villa in Salo, Italy
Villa Villa
Salo, Italy
600 m²
€ 1,100,000
GA-V001086. Недвижимость под ремонт с видом на озеро в городе SalòРасположенный в центрально…
Villa 5 room villa in Salo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 370 m²
€ 990,000
GA-V001049. Вилла на склоне холма с видом на озеро, в городе SalòПогруженный на первый холм…
Villa 3 room villa in Salo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Salo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 460,000
GA-V001445. тдельно стоящая вилла с видом на залив СалоОкруженная зеленью и спокойствием, вп…
Villa Villa in Salo, Italy
Villa Villa
Salo, Italy
790 m²
€ 1,900,000
GH-210518. Вилла на первой линии, в городе СалоВилла имеет площадь 790 кв.м, парк 2000 кв.м,…
Villa 5 room villa in Salo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 770 m²
€ 3,800,000
ABI-1257A. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро ГардаЭта великолепная собственность с видом н…
Villa 3 room villa in Salo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Salo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 650,000
GH-LV01582. Вилла с панорамным видом на озероПрестижная террасная Вилла расположена в неболь…
Villa 4 room villa in Salo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Salo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 3,500,000
VB-270418-1. Вилла на первой линии озера Гарда в городке СалоВилла на первой линии озера Гар…
Villa 5 room villa in Salo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 8,500,000
VB-30008. Красивая вилла в городе СалоРоскошная историческая вилла находится непосредственно…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Salo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
630 m²
€ 11,000,000
The exclusive villa is located on the shores of Lake Garda, in Limone sul Garda, Lombardy. I…
Villa 5 room villa in Salo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
300 m²
€ 300,000
The exclusive villa is under construction with panoramic views of Lake Garda located in Salo…
