Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
  5. Salo

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Salo, Italy

2 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Salo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
630 m²
€ 11,000,000
The exclusive villa is located on the shores of Lake Garda, in Limone sul Garda, Lombardy. I…
Villa 5 room villa in Salo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
300 m²
€ 300,000
The exclusive villa is under construction with panoramic views of Lake Garda located in Salo…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir