Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
  5. Salo
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Salo, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
2 room apartment in Villa di Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Villa di Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 270,000
In Salò, in the locality of Le Parti, we propose an enchanting flat that has recently been c…
1 room apartment in Salo, Italy
1 room apartment
Salo, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 180,000
In Salò, in the old town centre and a few steps from the Lungolago Zanardelli and the beach,…
1 room apartment in Salo, Italy
1 room apartment
Salo, Italy
2 Number of rooms 104 m²
€ 380,000
GH-LV04820-1C. Апартаменты в комплексе в городе СалоСало, в историческом центре, в нескольки…
2 room apartment in Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 113 m²
€ 340,000
GH-LV04907-C1. Новый пентхаус в СалоМы предлагаем к продаже трехкомнатную квартиру на третье…
2 room apartment in Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 108 m²
€ 410,000
GH-LV04815-5C. Апартаменты в отремонтированном здании центр СалоСало, в историческом центре,…
2 room apartment in Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 132 m²
€ 450,000
GA-V000992. Трёхкомнатная квартира в продаже в Сало / Италия В историческом центре города Са…
3 room apartment in Salo, Italy
3 room apartment
Salo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 870,000
GA-V000993. Пентхаус в продаже в Сало / Италия В историческом центре города Сало с выходом н…
2 room apartment in Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 1,035,000
GH-LV01573. Таунхаус в резиденции с бассейном. Таунхаус в резиденции с бассейном. Современны…
3 room apartment in Villa di Salo, Italy
3 room apartment
Villa di Salo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 650 m²
€ 5,500,000
VB-30007. Исторические апартаменты в СалоСтруктура представляет собой элегантную историческу…
1 room apartment in Salo, Italy
1 room apartment
Salo, Italy
2 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 165,000
GH-LV03663. Милая квартирка с частным садомВ резиденции на несколько квартир, мы предлагаем …
1 room apartment in Salo, Italy
1 room apartment
Salo, Italy
2 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 193,000
GH-LV03662. Двухкомнатная квартира с видом на озероСало. В резиденции на несколько квартир, …
2 room apartment in Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
70 m²
€ 215,000
The new apartments are located on Lake Garda, in Moniga del Garda, Lombardy. The residence h…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir