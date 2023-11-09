Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Italy
  4. Sabaudia

Residential properties for sale in Sabaudia, Italy

1 property total found
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sabaudia, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sabaudia, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Villa in Sabaudia on the first line of the sea with direct private access to the beach. The…
€2,90M
