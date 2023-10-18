Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Italy
  4. Rosarno
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Rosarno, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Rosarno, Italy
Apartment
Rosarno, Italy
🌍 We present to your attention a chic three-level villa near the sea an…
€1,30M

Properties features in Rosarno, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir