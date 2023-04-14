Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Roma Capitale, Italy

Rome
8
Anzio
6
Nettuno
2
Campagnano di Roma
1
Monte Compatri
1
9 properties total found
Villa Villain Nettuno, Italy
Villa Villa
Nettuno, Italy
3 m²
€ 230,000
The nice house is located on the first shoreline in Nettuno, Lazio. The villa has a spacious…
Villa Villain Anzio, Italy
Villa Villa
Anzio, Italy
5 m²
€ 900,000
The nice villa is located in a quiet area of Anzio, Lazio. The resort consists of two parts:…
Villa Villain Anzio, Italy
Villa Villa
Anzio, Italy
3 m²
€ 230,000
Beautiful villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. Sandy beach is located 2 km from the house. The …
Villa 5 room villain Roma Capitale, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
500 m²
€ 1,100,000
Nice villa located in the suburbs of Rome, Lazio The area of the house is 500 sq. m, and th…
Villa 3 room villain Anzio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Anzio, Italy
200 m²
€ 320,000
The beautiful villa is located in the resort town of Anzio, Lazio. The area of this villa is…
Villa 3 room villain Anzio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Anzio, Italy
100 m²
€ 285,000
The beautiful villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. Small shops, bars, supermarkets and restaura…
Villa 4 room villain Anzio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Anzio, Italy
138 m²
€ 269,000
Beautiful villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. The area of the villa is 138 square meters, it i…
Villa 3 room villain Anzio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Anzio, Italy
85 m²
€ 250,000
The nice villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. The area of the two-storey house is 85 square met…
Villa 5 room villain Nettuno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Nettuno, Italy
192 m²
€ 250,000
The stunning villa is in the resort of Nettuno, Lazio. The house is located in a calm area, …

Properties features in Roma Capitale, Italy

