Seaview Apartments for Sale in Roma Capitale, Italy

Apartmentin Anzio, Italy
Apartment
Anzio, Italy
2 m²
€ 350,000
The unique apartment is located 100 meters from the port of Anzio, Lazio. The apartment is o…
Apartmentin Roma Capitale, Italy
Apartment
Roma Capitale, Italy
2 m²
€ 500,000
The cozy apartment is located in the central district of Rome, Lazio. The apartment is on th…
Apartmentin Roma Capitale, Italy
Apartment
Roma Capitale, Italy
2 m²
€ 190,000
The beautiful apartment is located in the historic center of a medieval town 14 km from Rome…
2 room apartmentin Nettuno, Italy
2 room apartment
Nettuno, Italy
85 m²
€ 135,000
Nettuno, a beautiful apartment in a picturesque town. The apartment, with an area of 85 squa…
2 room apartmentin Anzio, Italy
2 room apartment
Anzio, Italy
75 m²
€ 105,000
Anzio, beautiful apartment within walking distance of the sea. The apartment has a beautiful…
1 room apartmentin Anzio, Italy
1 room apartment
Anzio, Italy
73 m²
€ 108,000
The nice apartment is located in the resort town of Anzio. Within walking distance of all in…
1 room apartmentin Anzio, Italy
1 room apartment
Anzio, Italy
50 m²
€ 95,000
Anzio, apartment in the resort district of the city. The apartment is located in a small vil…
1 room apartmentin Nettuno, Italy
1 room apartment
Nettuno, Italy
30 m²
€ 80,000
The beautiful apartment is located in the heart of the resort town of Nettuno, Lazio. The bu…

