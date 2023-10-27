Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Rimini, Italy

6 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente in Misano Adriatico, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Misano Adriatico, Italy
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 7
Area 380 m²
This villa, spread over four floors, is distinguished by its refined elegance and is strateg…
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa in Rimini, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Rimini, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 050 m²
BG-CC814. Особняк 1770 года в пригороде РиминиВ пригороде Римини, в сельской местности, прод…
€2,03M
Villa 5 room villa in Misano Adriatico, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Misano Adriatico, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 420 m²
WW-MA01. Вилла с садом и прямым доступом к пляжуМизано (АДРИАТИЧЕСКОЕ МОРЕ) Вилла с садом и …
€3,30M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Rimini, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Rimini, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
For sale villa in the area of Rimini. The total area of the villa is 350 sq.m., the territor…
€900,000
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Rimini, Italy
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Rimini, Italy
Area 3 m²
Modern villas are located in the new residence only 10 minutes drive from the Emilia-Romagna…
€660,000
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Rimini, Italy
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Rimini, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Nice apartments located in Rimini, Emilia - Romania. They are located in a new complex near …
€405,000

