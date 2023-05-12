Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sicily
  4. Ragusa
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Ragusa, Italy

House in Ragusa, Italy
House
Ragusa, Italy
Area 2 000 m²
€ 1,400,000
The nice house is located in the historic centre of Modica, Sicily. A three-storey house wit…
5 room house in Ragusa, Italy
5 room house
Ragusa, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
€ 250,000
A cozy house overlooking the sea is located in Ragusa, Sicily. The sea is only 300 meters away
Villa 6 room villa in Ragusa, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Ragusa, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Area 360 m²
€ 980,000
The cosy villa is located in Skolera, Sicily. Just a few minutes away from Catania. The area…

