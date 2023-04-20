Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sicily
  4. Ragusa
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Ragusa, Italy

Scicli
2
Ragusa
1
House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Donnalucata, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Donnalucata, Italy
2 bath 150 m²
€ 450,000
Share with friends
9 room housein Ragusa, Italy
9 room house
Ragusa, Italy
6 bath 1 000 m²
€ 1,720,000
Amid the fabulous Ragusa Ibla near Deli Arch Church is the historic Palazzo Nifozi buildi…
Villa 3 room villain Donnalucata, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Donnalucata, Italy
4 bath 100 m²
€ 380,000
Villas "Le Spinazze" & # 8212; it is a modern project for lovers of rest at sea and nature.…
Housein Ragusa, Italy
House
Ragusa, Italy
2 000 m²
€ 1,400,000
The nice house is located in the historic centre of Modica, Sicily. A three-storey house wit…
5 room housein Ragusa, Italy
5 room house
Ragusa, Italy
200 m²
€ 250,000
A cozy house overlooking the sea is located in Ragusa, Sicily. The sea is only 300 meters away
Villa 6 room villain Ragusa, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Ragusa, Italy
360 m²
€ 980,000
The cosy villa is located in Skolera, Sicily. Just a few minutes away from Catania. The area…

Properties features in Ragusa, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir