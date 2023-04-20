Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ragusa, Italy

Villa 4 room villain Donnalucata, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Donnalucata, Italy
2 bath 150 m²
€ 450,000
9 room housein Ragusa, Italy
9 room house
Ragusa, Italy
6 bath 1 000 m²
€ 1,720,000
Amid the fabulous Ragusa Ibla near Deli Arch Church is the historic Palazzo Nifozi buildi…
Villa 3 room villain Donnalucata, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Donnalucata, Italy
4 bath 100 m²
€ 380,000
Villas "Le Spinazze" & # 8212; it is a modern project for lovers of rest at sea and nature.…
Housein Ragusa, Italy
House
Ragusa, Italy
2 000 m²
€ 1,400,000
The nice house is located in the historic centre of Modica, Sicily. A three-storey house wit…
Apartmentin Ragusa, Italy
Apartment
Ragusa, Italy
450 m²
€ 350,000
The nice apartment is located in Ragusa, Sicily. The apartment is on the third floor in a 19…
5 room housein Ragusa, Italy
5 room house
Ragusa, Italy
200 m²
€ 250,000
A cozy house overlooking the sea is located in Ragusa, Sicily. The sea is only 300 meters away
Villa 6 room villain Ragusa, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Ragusa, Italy
360 m²
€ 980,000
The cosy villa is located in Skolera, Sicily. Just a few minutes away from Catania. The area…
3 room apartmentin Ragusa, Italy
3 room apartment
Ragusa, Italy
85 m²
€ 280,000
Beautiful apartment in the province of Ragusa, Sicily. The apartment, and especially its ter…

