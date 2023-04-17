Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. Provincia di Trento
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Provincia di Trento, Italy

Comunita della Vallagarina
5
Comun General de Fascia
1
Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro
1
Rovereto
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Porte, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porte, Italy
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 500 m²
€ 830,000
This villa is situated in a unique location on the most beautiful hill in Rovereto and is al…
Villa 5 room villain Villa Lagarina, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Villa Lagarina, Italy
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 292 m²
€ 419,000
In the heart of Villa Lagarina, we are selling a finely renovated single house with natural …
Villa 4 room villain Drena, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Drena, Italy
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 790,000
In Drena, in an absolutely quiet area, we offer for sale a semi-detached villa with large ga…
Villa 9 room villain Marco, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Marco, Italy
25 Number of rooms 18 bath 5 000 m²
€ 4,160,000
We offer for sale the farm Maso Speron d'Oro, historically managed by the Cipriani family, i…
Villa 3 room villain Porte, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porte, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 1,950,000
We offer for sale a beautiful detached villa in a hilly position in the municipality of Rove…
Villa 9 room villain Brentonico, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Brentonico, Italy
15 Number of rooms 15 bath 2 100 m²
€ 1,300,000
Interesting large farm located on the Brentonico (TN) plateau, surrounded by extensive groun…
Villa 5 room villain Comun General de Fascia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Comun General de Fascia, Italy
190 m²
€ 780,000
The beautiful villa is located in Val di Fiemme, Trentino - Alto Adige. A two-apartment buil…

Properties features in Provincia di Trento, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir