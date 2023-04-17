Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. Provincia di Trento
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Provincia di Trento, Italy

6 properties total found
Penthouse 4 roomsin Sant Alessandro, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Sant Alessandro, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 177 m²
€ 649,000
The proposed penthouse is a large apartment located on the top floor of a building equipped …
2 room apartmentin Mori, Italy
2 room apartment
Mori, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 187,000
Near the center of Mori we offer for sale a large mansard apartment as follows: large living…
4 room apartmentin Rovereto, Italy
4 room apartment
Rovereto, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 268,000
This property is situated on the third floor and benefits from a lift. The entrance is secu…
1 room apartmentin Riva del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Riva del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 332,000
In the historic centre of Riva del Garda, in a very picturesque street and a few meters from…
2 room apartmentin Fontechel, Italy
2 room apartment
Fontechel, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 129,000
We offer for sale apartment with living room with open kitchen, double bedroom, single bedro…
1 room apartmentin Presson, Italy
1 room apartment
Presson, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
Apartment in Presson Price on request. The property TRENTINO - In the hamlet of PRE…

