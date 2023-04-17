Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. Provincia di Trento

Residential properties for sale in Provincia di Trento, Italy

Comunita della Vallagarina
9
Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro
3
Rovereto
2
Comun General de Fascia
1
Comunita della Valle di Sole
1
Comunita delle Giudicarie
1
Comunita territoriale della Val di Fiemme
1
Riva del Garda
1
16 properties total found
Penthouse 4 roomsin Sant Alessandro, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Sant Alessandro, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 177 m²
€ 649,000
The proposed penthouse is a large apartment located on the top floor of a building equipped …
2 room apartmentin Mori, Italy
2 room apartment
Mori, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 187,000
Near the center of Mori we offer for sale a large mansard apartment as follows: large living…
4 room apartmentin Rovereto, Italy
4 room apartment
Rovereto, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 268,000
This property is situated on the third floor and benefits from a lift. The entrance is secu…
Villa 4 room villain Porte, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porte, Italy
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 500 m²
€ 830,000
This villa is situated in a unique location on the most beautiful hill in Rovereto and is al…
1 room apartmentin Riva del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Riva del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 332,000
In the historic centre of Riva del Garda, in a very picturesque street and a few meters from…
2 room apartmentin Fontechel, Italy
2 room apartment
Fontechel, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 129,000
We offer for sale apartment with living room with open kitchen, double bedroom, single bedro…
Villa 5 room villain Villa Lagarina, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Villa Lagarina, Italy
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 292 m²
€ 419,000
In the heart of Villa Lagarina, we are selling a finely renovated single house with natural …
Villa 4 room villain Drena, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Drena, Italy
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 790,000
In Drena, in an absolutely quiet area, we offer for sale a semi-detached villa with large ga…
Villa 9 room villain Marco, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Marco, Italy
25 Number of rooms 18 bath 5 000 m²
€ 4,160,000
We offer for sale the farm Maso Speron d'Oro, historically managed by the Cipriani family, i…
Villa 3 room villain Porte, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porte, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 1,950,000
We offer for sale a beautiful detached villa in a hilly position in the municipality of Rove…
1 room apartmentin Presson, Italy
1 room apartment
Presson, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
Apartment in Presson Price on request. The property TRENTINO - In the hamlet of PRE…
Villa 9 room villain Brentonico, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Brentonico, Italy
15 Number of rooms 15 bath 2 100 m²
€ 1,300,000
Interesting large farm located on the Brentonico (TN) plateau, surrounded by extensive groun…
3 room townhousein Nomi, Italy
3 room townhouse
Nomi, Italy
2 bath 200 m²
€ 350,000
A spacious townhouse for sale on the southern coast of Tenerife in the prestigious Adeje zon…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Predazzo, Italy
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Predazzo, Italy
3 bath 350 m²
€ 730,000
For sale villa located in the village of Val di Fiemme, in a picturesque, sunny place, with…
Chalet 7 bedroomsin Sant Antonio di Mavignola, Italy
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Sant Antonio di Mavignola, Italy
4 bath 350 m²
€ 1,300,000
Share with Friends
Villa 5 room villain Comun General de Fascia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Comun General de Fascia, Italy
190 m²
€ 780,000
The beautiful villa is located in Val di Fiemme, Trentino - Alto Adige. A two-apartment buil…

Properties features in Provincia di Trento, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir