Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Marche
  4. Macerata
  5. Porto Recanati
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Porto Recanati, Italy

House To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 600 m²
€ 140,000
9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
€ 120,000
9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 18
Area 540 m²
Price on request
House in Porto Recanati, Italy
House
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 32 600 m²
Price on request
House in Porto Recanati, Italy
House
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 3 000 m²
Price on request
9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 240 m²
Price on request
9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 260 m²
Price on request
9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 300 m²
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir