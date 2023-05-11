Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Marche
  4. Macerata
  5. Porto Recanati

Residential properties for sale in Porto Recanati, Italy

8 properties total found
9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 600 m²
€ 140,000
9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
€ 120,000
9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 18
Area 540 m²
Price on request
House in Porto Recanati, Italy
House
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 32 600 m²
Price on request
House in Porto Recanati, Italy
House
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 3 000 m²
Price on request
9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 240 m²
Price on request
9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 260 m²
Price on request
9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 300 m²
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir