  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Italy
  4. Policoro
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Policoro, Italy

Villa 4 room villa with balcony, new building, with air conditioning in Policoro, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, new building, with air conditioning
Policoro, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Marinagri — luxury resort in Basilicata, is located near Polycoro, province of Matera, with …
€620,000
