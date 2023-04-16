Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pisa, Italy

Villa Villain Pisa, Italy
Villa Villa
Pisa, Italy
4 200 m²
€ 5,000,000
VB-90060. Исторический замок в ТосканеИсторический замок на холмах Тосканы рядом с термальны…
Villa 5 room villain Pomarance, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Pomarance, Italy
6 Number of rooms 750 m²
€ 3,900,000
NH-NEX121. Шикарная лакшери вилла в Тоскане!Превосходный загородный дом пятнадцатого века, б…
Villa 5 room villain Ponsacco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ponsacco, Italy
6 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 2,400,000
LD-0858. Старинная тосканская вилла в Понсакко. Провинция Пиза. ТосканаПолностью отреставрир…
Villa 4 room villain Vicopisano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Vicopisano, Italy
5 bath 380 m²
€ 690,000
For sale a luxury villa located in the small picturesque medieval town of Vicopizano, regio…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Chianni, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Chianni, Italy
7 bath 700 m²
€ 2,500,000
Housein Pisa, Italy
House
Pisa, Italy
500 m²
€ 2,800,000
The stone house is located 10 km away. from the sea, in Casale - Marittimo, Tuscany. The are…
Housein Pisa, Italy
House
Pisa, Italy
4 m²
€ 2,200,000
An excellent stone house is located in Val di Chechen, Tuscany. The Val di Chechen, located …
4 room housein Pisa, Italy
4 room house
Pisa, Italy
300 m²
€ 1,350,000
The beautiful house is located in Casale Marittimo, Tuscany. On the territory of 2 houses, o…
8 room housein Pisa, Italy
8 room house
Pisa, Italy
620 m²
€ 1,295,000
The beautiful house is in Montecatini Val di Chechnya, Tuscany. Just 3.6 km from the city ce…
4 room housein Pisa, Italy
4 room house
Pisa, Italy
250 m²
€ 1,047,000
The beautiful Tuscan house is located in the province of Pisa, Lari, Tuscany. Villa 2 km fro…
5 room housein Pisa, Italy
5 room house
Pisa, Italy
365 m²
€ 930,000
The cute Tuscan house is located in the heart of Tuscany, in the town of Castellina Marittim…
3 room housein Pisa, Italy
3 room house
Pisa, Italy
250 m²
€ 310,000
The traditional Tuscan house is located a few kilometers from Pisa Airport, Tuscany. The ent…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Volterra, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Volterra, Italy
700 m²
€ 2,500,000
Beautiful villa is located near Volterra, Tuscany. The house is a reconstruction of a typica…

