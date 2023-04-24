Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Lucca
  5. Unione dei comuni della Versilia
  6. Pietrasanta
  7. Villas

Villas for sale in Pietrasanta, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in Vaiana, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Vaiana, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 5,300,000
WW-TS03. Элитная Вилла в Форте де МармиШикарная вилла в Форте дей Марми, где Вы найдете толь…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir