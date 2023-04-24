Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Lucca
  5. Unione dei comuni della Versilia
  6. Pietrasanta

Residential properties for sale in Pietrasanta, Italy

2 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Vaiana, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Vaiana, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 5,300,000
WW-TS03. Элитная Вилла в Форте де МармиШикарная вилла в Форте дей Марми, где Вы найдете толь…
3 room apartment in Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
3 room apartment
Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 181 m²
€ 1,500,000
In Tonfano, located in front of the sea, with fantastic sea view and beaches, we offer a sem…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir