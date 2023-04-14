Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Piemont, Italy

4 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain Ghiffa, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Ghiffa, Italy
8 bath 850 m²
€ 9,000,000
Вилла в Гиффа расположена в регионе Пьемонт, в превосходной позиции и с прекрасным панорамны…
3 room housein Malvicino, Italy
3 room house
Malvicino, Italy
182 m²
€ 190,000
In the North of Italy, in Piedmont, near the town of Aqui Terme, a villa is offered, located…
Villa 4 room villain Pettenasco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Pettenasco, Italy
6 bath 689 m²
€ 3,850,000
The modern villa in Pettenasco is located on Lake Horta in Piedmont, Novara Province. The v…
4 room housein Campiglia Cervo, Italy
4 room house
Campiglia Cervo, Italy
3 bath 210 m²
€ 90,000
An ancient stone residential house with an area of 210 sq.m. on a land plot of 700 sq.m., i…

