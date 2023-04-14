Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Piemont
  4. Castles

Castles for sale in Piemont, Italy

Castle To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Castlein Asti, Italy
Castle
Asti, Italy
€ 2,900,000
The chic castle is located in the small town of Lang, Piedmont. This unique structure dates …

Properties features in Piemont, Italy

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir