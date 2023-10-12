Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Italy
  4. Piemont
  5. Apartments

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Piemont, Italy

Verbania
32
Arona
3
Omegna
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Baveno, Italy
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 122 m²
Floor 2/3
In one of the most picturesque places on Lake Maggiore with a wonderful view of the Borrome…
€650,000

Property types in Piemont

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Piemont, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir