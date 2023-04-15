Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Pescara, Italy

Villa Villain Pescara, Italy
Villa Villa
Pescara, Italy
200 m²
€ 2,200,000
A nice villa is on a hill in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. The resort is divided into two parts: co…
Villa 4 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Pescara, Italy
300 m²
€ 2,500,000
Chic Villa is located in Ortona, Abruzzo. The town is located in the province of Kjeti and b…
Villa 3 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pescara, Italy
340 m²
€ 1,300,000
A modern villa with panoramic views of Mount Majella is located in Friza, Abruzzo. The house…
Villa 6 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Pescara, Italy
360 m²
€ 1,200,000
The nice villa is located in the centre of the resort town of Sylvie, Abruzzo. Sylvie has lu…
Villa 4 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Pescara, Italy
400 m²
€ 990,000
The beautiful villa is located in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. To the city center with all infrast…

Properties features in Pescara, Italy

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
