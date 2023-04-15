Villas for sale in Pescara, Italy

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 9 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Pescara, Italy
18 Number of rooms 600 m²
Price on request
Modern villa on the hills behind the city in a panoramic position overlooking the sea Arrang…
Villa 2 room villain Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
3 Number of rooms
€ 150,000
EC-260119. Прекрасный отдельно стоящий домВ живописном районе недалеко от города читта сант-…
Villa 2 room villain Picciano, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Picciano, Italy
3 Number of rooms
€ 145,000
IT-060718-3. Двухэтажный дом в самом сердце небольшого средневекового городка ПиччаноДвухэта…
Villa 3 room villain Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
4 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 215,000
EC-181219-6. Таунхаус в городе КоллекорвиноВ тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Коллекорви…
Villa 4 room villain Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
5 Number of rooms 380 m²
€ 670,000
PO-040516. Великолепная вилла в Коллекорвино, Пескара, АбруццоВеликолепная вилла спроектиров…
Villa 3 room villain Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
4 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 215,000
EC-129. Таунхаус в г. Коллекорвино В тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Коллекорвино, мы п…
Villa 2 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pescara, Italy
3 Number of rooms 235 m²
€ 650,000
EC-131. Продано! Вилла на холмах г. Пескара Вилла на продажу расположена в жилом престижном …
Villa 5 room villain Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
6 Number of rooms 349 m²
€ 299,000
ARH-180220. Вилла Атри с видом на море и горыЦена снижена до 299 000 евро Современный трехэ…
Villa 3 room villain Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
4 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 215,000
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу таунхаус на трех уровняхВ тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Ко…
Villa 3 room villain Loreto Aprutino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Loreto Aprutino, Italy
4 Number of rooms 275 m²
€ 330,000
EC-. Прекрасная Вилла (275кв.м.) недалеко от исторического центра Лорето-АпрутиноПрекрасная …
Villa Villain Pescara, Italy
Villa Villa
Pescara, Italy
200 m²
€ 2,200,000
A nice villa is on a hill in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. The resort is divided into two parts: co…
Villa 4 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Pescara, Italy
300 m²
€ 2,500,000
Chic Villa is located in Ortona, Abruzzo. The town is located in the province of Kjeti and b…
Villa 3 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pescara, Italy
340 m²
€ 1,300,000
A modern villa with panoramic views of Mount Majella is located in Friza, Abruzzo. The house…
Villa 6 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Pescara, Italy
360 m²
€ 1,200,000
The nice villa is located in the centre of the resort town of Sylvie, Abruzzo. Sylvie has lu…
Villa 4 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Pescara, Italy
400 m²
€ 990,000
The beautiful villa is located in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. To the city center with all infrast…

