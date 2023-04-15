Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Abruzzo
  4. Pescara

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Pescara, Italy

Citta Sant Angelo
4
Montesilvano
4
Pescara
3
Loreto Aprutino
2
Penne
1
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

8 room housein Massa Fermana, Italy
8 room house
Massa Fermana, Italy
8 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 230,000
Renovated farmhouse with land of 10 hectares as an option. Court of about 3,000 m2 fenced. G…
Villa 3 room villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 2,500,000
GH-230519. Вилла на первой линии в Дезенцано.Вилла на первой линии в Дезенцано. Расположенн…
3 room apartmentin Chiavari, Italy
3 room apartment
Chiavari, Italy
4 bath 280 m²
€ 2,540,397
In a breathtaking location overlooking the Gulf of Tigullio, we offer an apartment of 280 sq…
2 room apartmentin Italy, Italy
2 room apartment
Italy, Italy
200 m²
Price on request
VENERATION ( VENETO ) // 200 KVM // 2 SPARKS // 3 BATHROOM // PRIVATE DOCUMENT The apartmen…
4 room apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 450,000
LH-2Q02. Большая квартира с видом на море в Сан-Ремо В Сан-Ремо, всего в нескольких шагах от…
Villa 5 room villain Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 090 m²
€ 2,600,000
ABI-20181-N. Продано! Вилла с видом на озеро Гарда и горыВилла на озере Гарда, расположена в…
1 room apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
1 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
2 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 390,000
LH-2B61. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоКупить новостройку - продажа новой элитной недвижимост…
Villa 3 room villain Crabonaxa Villasimius, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Crabonaxa Villasimius, Italy
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m²
€ 468,784
We present to your attention a large house for 2 families 130-150 meters from the most famou…
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
2 000 m²
Price on request
Building plot in desirable position to make two floors of 600 square meters each plus baseme…
7 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
7 room apartment
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms 120 m²
Price on request
partment in fairly good condition with sea view (two steps) First floor living room kitchen …
5 room apartmentin Rome, Italy
5 room apartment
Rome, Italy
6 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 4,200,000
AG-260716-1. Апартаменты в историческом здании. РимПентхаус. Апартаменты расположены в истор…
3 room apartmentin San Siro, Italy
3 room apartment
San Siro, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 260,000
Breathtaking view of Lake Como for this beautiful property with excellent exposure Sunny al…

