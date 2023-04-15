Italy
Seaview Houses for Sale in Pescara, Italy
Loreto Aprutino
2
Pescara
2
Montesilvano
1
Penne
1
House
13 properties total found
Villa Villa
Pescara, Italy
200 m²
€ 2,200,000
A nice villa is on a hill in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. The resort is divided into two parts: co…
House
Pescara, Italy
3 m²
€ 270,000
The beautiful house is located near the town of L'Aquila, Abruzzo. The villa is close to Gra…
3 room house
Pescara, Italy
150 m²
€ 250,000
The nice house is close to the town of Kjeti, Abruzzo. Sandy beach only 500 meters, 15 min t…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pescara, Italy
200 m²
€ 380,000
The lovely townhouse is in Alba Adriatic, Abruzzo. The house offers luxurious views of the s…
9 room house
Pescara, Italy
700 m²
€ 2,800,000
The nice house is located close to Pescara, on the hills of Colonello, Abruzzo. Modern Pesca…
6 room house
Pescara, Italy
500 m²
€ 2,000,000
The beautiful house is located in the prestigious zone of Pescara, Abruzzo. The villa offers…
3 room house
Pescara, Italy
180 m²
€ 270,000
The beautiful house is in Tortero, Abruzzo. About 700 meters to sandy beach and 50 km to Pes…
2 room house
Pescara, Italy
190 m²
€ 265,000
The beautiful house is located in Pineto, Abruzzo. 1.7 km from the sandy beach. The villa ha…
3 room house
Pescara, Italy
480 m²
€ 175,000
The beautiful house is located near Teramo, Abruzzo. The city is quite quiet and calm, to th…
Villa 4 room villa
Pescara, Italy
300 m²
€ 2,500,000
Chic Villa is located in Ortona, Abruzzo. The town is located in the province of Kjeti and b…
Villa 3 room villa
Pescara, Italy
340 m²
€ 1,300,000
A modern villa with panoramic views of Mount Majella is located in Friza, Abruzzo. The house…
Villa 6 room villa
Pescara, Italy
360 m²
€ 1,200,000
The nice villa is located in the centre of the resort town of Sylvie, Abruzzo. Sylvie has lu…
Villa 4 room villa
Pescara, Italy
400 m²
€ 990,000
The beautiful villa is located in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. To the city center with all infrast…
Properties features in Pescara, Italy
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
