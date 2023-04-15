Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pescara, Italy

Villa 9 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Pescara, Italy
18 Number of rooms 600 m²
Price on request
Modern villa on the hills behind the city in a panoramic position overlooking the sea Arrang…
Housein Montesilvano, Italy
House
Montesilvano, Italy
6 000 m²
Price on request
Beachfront lot of 6,000 square meters of which 2,000 2,000 residential and 2,000 commercial …
9 room housein Loreto Aprutino, Italy
9 room house
Loreto Aprutino, Italy
9 Number of rooms 210 m²
Price on request
Old farmhouse to renovate on two levels in a very panoramic structure brick and wooden floor…
Villa 2 room villain Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
3 Number of rooms
€ 150,000
EC-260119. Прекрасный отдельно стоящий домВ живописном районе недалеко от города читта сант-…
Villa 2 room villain Picciano, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Picciano, Italy
3 Number of rooms
€ 145,000
IT-060718-3. Двухэтажный дом в самом сердце небольшого средневекового городка ПиччаноДвухэта…
Villa 3 room villain Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
4 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 215,000
EC-181219-6. Таунхаус в городе КоллекорвиноВ тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Коллекорви…
Villa 4 room villain Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
5 Number of rooms 380 m²
€ 670,000
PO-040516. Великолепная вилла в Коллекорвино, Пескара, АбруццоВеликолепная вилла спроектиров…
Villa 2 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pescara, Italy
3 Number of rooms 235 m²
€ 650,000
EC-131. Продано! Вилла на холмах г. Пескара Вилла на продажу расположена в жилом престижном …
Villa 3 room villain Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
4 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 215,000
EC-129. Таунхаус в г. Коллекорвино В тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Коллекорвино, мы п…
Villa 5 room villain Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
6 Number of rooms 349 m²
€ 299,000
ARH-180220. Вилла Атри с видом на море и горыЦена снижена до 299 000 евро Современный трехэ…
Villa 3 room villain Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
4 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 215,000
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу таунхаус на трех уровняхВ тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Ко…
Villa 3 room villain Loreto Aprutino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Loreto Aprutino, Italy
4 Number of rooms 275 m²
€ 330,000
EC-. Прекрасная Вилла (275кв.м.) недалеко от исторического центра Лорето-АпрутиноПрекрасная …
9 room housein Penne, Italy
9 room house
Penne, Italy
20 Number of rooms 930 m²
Price on request
Cottage in good condition with land of about 12 thousand square meters. Arranged on three le…
Villa Villain Pescara, Italy
Villa Villa
Pescara, Italy
200 m²
€ 2,200,000
A nice villa is on a hill in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. The resort is divided into two parts: co…
Housein Pescara, Italy
House
Pescara, Italy
3 m²
€ 270,000
The beautiful house is located near the town of L'Aquila, Abruzzo. The villa is close to Gra…
3 room housein Pescara, Italy
3 room house
Pescara, Italy
150 m²
€ 250,000
The nice house is close to the town of Kjeti, Abruzzo. Sandy beach only 500 meters, 15 min t…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pescara, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pescara, Italy
200 m²
€ 380,000
The lovely townhouse is in Alba Adriatic, Abruzzo. The house offers luxurious views of the s…
9 room housein Pescara, Italy
9 room house
Pescara, Italy
700 m²
€ 2,800,000
The nice house is located close to Pescara, on the hills of Colonello, Abruzzo. Modern Pesca…
6 room housein Pescara, Italy
6 room house
Pescara, Italy
500 m²
€ 2,000,000
The beautiful house is located in the prestigious zone of Pescara, Abruzzo. The villa offers…
3 room housein Pescara, Italy
3 room house
Pescara, Italy
370 m²
€ 800,000
The beautiful two-storey house is located in Tortoreto, Abruzzo. Tortoreto, is a small town …
2 room housein Pescara, Italy
2 room house
Pescara, Italy
250 m²
€ 360,000
The beautiful two-story house is in Moshano Sant'Angelo, Abruzzo. The villa is made in rusti…
3 room housein Pescara, Italy
3 room house
Pescara, Italy
180 m²
€ 270,000
The beautiful house is in Tortero, Abruzzo. About 700 meters to sandy beach and 50 km to Pes…
2 room housein Pescara, Italy
2 room house
Pescara, Italy
190 m²
€ 265,000
The beautiful house is located in Pineto, Abruzzo. 1.7 km from the sandy beach. The villa ha…
3 room housein Pescara, Italy
3 room house
Pescara, Italy
480 m²
€ 175,000
The beautiful house is located near Teramo, Abruzzo. The city is quite quiet and calm, to th…
Villa 4 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Pescara, Italy
300 m²
€ 2,500,000
Chic Villa is located in Ortona, Abruzzo. The town is located in the province of Kjeti and b…
Villa 3 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pescara, Italy
340 m²
€ 1,300,000
A modern villa with panoramic views of Mount Majella is located in Friza, Abruzzo. The house…
Villa 6 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Pescara, Italy
360 m²
€ 1,200,000
The nice villa is located in the centre of the resort town of Sylvie, Abruzzo. Sylvie has lu…
Villa 4 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Pescara, Italy
400 m²
€ 990,000
The beautiful villa is located in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. To the city center with all infrast…

