Residential properties for sale in Pesaro e Urbino, Italy

6 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Fano, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Fano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 770 m²
€ 3,745,000
BG-CC1118. Продается вилла конца 19 века площадью 450 кв.мВ престижной зоне Фано (Марке), с …
Villa 5 room villa in Pesaro, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Pesaro, Italy
6 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 1,819,000
BG-CC1089. Вилла с видом на Адриатическое мореВ Марке, Пезаро: в очень красивом, ландшафтном…
Villa Villa in Marotta, Italy
Villa Villa
Marotta, Italy
1 800 m²
€ 3,745,000
BG-CC1100. Красивая вилла не далеко от Адриатического побережья и города МароттаИталия, реги…
Villa Villa in Tavullia, Italy
Villa Villa
Tavullia, Italy
2 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 89,000
ARH-180220-4. Двухэтажный дом в самом сердце небольшого средневекового городка ПиччаноЦена с…
9 room house in Mondavio, Italy
9 room house
Mondavio, Italy
15 Number of rooms 360 m²
Price on request
House in the historic center and renovated space: three floors of 120 sqm each outer face vi…
3 room house in Santa Maria del Piano, Italy
3 room house
Santa Maria del Piano, Italy
2 bath 170 m²
€ 205,000
For sale is a 2-storey house located in Fratte di Sassofeltrio, near the town of Rimini and …

