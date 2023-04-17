Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Umbria
  4. Perugia
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Perugia, Italy

Perugia
2
Citta di Castello
1
Spoleto
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 9 room villain Badiali, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Badiali, Italy
6 bath 1 070 m²
€ 3,000,000
Share with friends

Properties features in Perugia, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir