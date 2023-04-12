Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Penthouses

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Italy

Lombardy
28
Brescia
22
Desenzano del Garda
16
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
7
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
6
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
6
Bergamo
5
Sardinia
4
Show more
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 8 roomsin Murta Maria, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms
Murta Maria, Italy
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 1,380,000
The penthouse and super penthouse are located in Olbia, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, only 5 min…

Properties features in Italy

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir