Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Apulia
  4. Brindisi
  5. Ostuni
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Ostuni, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa in Ostuni, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Ostuni, Italy
350 m²
€ 2,550,000
Apulia, a luxurious villa overlooking the sea and mountains. The house is located nearby the…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir