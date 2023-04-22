Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ostuni, Italy

4 properties total found
House in Ostuni, Italy
House
Ostuni, Italy
4 m²
€ 750,000
Elegant house - trulli is located in a quiet area 7 km from Ostouni, Apulia. The villa is su…
5 room house in Ostuni, Italy
5 room house
Ostuni, Italy
250 m²
€ 950,000
The beautiful house, built in a typical Puli style, is located 7 km from Ostuni, Apulia. Jus…
3 room house in Ostuni, Italy
3 room house
Ostuni, Italy
100 m²
€ 390,000
The nice house is only 3 km from Ostuni, Apulia. The area of the villa is 100 square meters,…
Villa 4 room villa in Ostuni, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Ostuni, Italy
350 m²
€ 2,550,000
Apulia, a luxurious villa overlooking the sea and mountains. The house is located nearby the…
