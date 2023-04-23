Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Abruzzo
  4. Chieti
  5. Ortona

Residential properties for sale in Ortona, Italy

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ortona, Italy
3 room apartment
Ortona, Italy
4 Number of rooms 190 m²
€ 150,000
IT-. Предлагаем на продажу современную и оригинальную квартиру 190 кв.м.Предлагаем на продаж…
3 room apartment in Ortona, Italy
3 room apartment
Ortona, Italy
4 Number of rooms 142 m²
€ 167,000
IT-. Предлагается на продажу светлые двухуровневые апартаменты 142 кв.м.Предлагается  …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir