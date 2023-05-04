Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia
  4. Sassari
  5. Olbia

Pool Residential properties for sale in Olbia, Italy

1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa in Olbia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Olbia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€ 1,100,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir