Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia
  4. Sassari
  5. Olbia
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Olbia, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 8 rooms in Murta Maria, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms
Murta Maria, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 1,150,000
Apartment in Olbia, Italy
Apartment
Olbia, Italy
Area 1 m²
€ 102,000
Apartment in Olbia, Italy
Apartment
Olbia, Italy
Area 1 m²
€ 71,600
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir